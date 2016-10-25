These Bachelor Contestants Just Dropped The Mic On The Entire Franchise

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Matthew Poon/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock.
At their best, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette result in one happy relationship between a man and a woman. This is the hopeful love story people tune in for, and it's served the hugely successful franchise well so far. But two former contestants on the Aussie Bachelor rewrote that tired, traditional script when they found love — by ditching the Bachelor and dating each other.
Megan Marx, 27, and Tiffany Scanlon, 30, met on the show earlier this year, where they and 23 other women were vying for the adoration of designated Bachelor Richie Strahan. For the past few months, the ladies have both been posting romantic pictures of themselves on Instagram, sparking rumors that they were dating. This week, the two shared how they fell in love with adorable snaps from an island vacation they're on together for Tiffany's 30th birthday.

"I met Tiffany in a very strange situation. Well... we were kind of dating the same guy. And it was filmed and put on TV," Megan wrote. "From that first cocktail party, it was like this instant calibration between souls, as if we had known each other once before. Friendship ripened into something bolder, trust in a very strange situation was formed, and now every adventure we have rivals the other." She continued with a gushing note about all the reasons she adores her girlfriend.
Tiffany also posted a sweet picture about their stay on Abrolhos Island off the coast of Australia. "Meeting Megan this year felt like destiny," she captioned the photo. "The past few months with her in her hometown of Geraldton have been bliss and today's adventure was the cherry on top. I know we will have many more adventures for many years to come and when she turns 30 i will have to try to top this! Thank you my darling."
Can we just say how damn refreshing is this? It's so exciting and heartening to see two women connect so organically in what is a very odd and in many ways artificial environment. The fact that they had their sights set on the same man and ended up finding each other is not only unexpected and amazing — it blows every other Bachelor "twist" we've ever seen out of the water.

And here are some more snaps of the couple's beachy, beautiful life together Down Under.

