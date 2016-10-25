Megan Marx, 27, and Tiffany Scanlon, 30, met on the show earlier this year, where they and 23 other women were vying for the adoration of designated Bachelor Richie Strahan. For the past few months, the ladies have both been posting romantic pictures of themselves on Instagram, sparking rumors that they were dating. This week, the two shared how they fell in love with adorable snaps from an island vacation they're on together for Tiffany's 30th birthday.



"I met Tiffany in a very strange situation. Well... we were kind of dating the same guy. And it was filmed and put on TV," Megan wrote. "From that first cocktail party, it was like this instant calibration between souls, as if we had known each other once before. Friendship ripened into something bolder, trust in a very strange situation was formed, and now every adventure we have rivals the other." She continued with a gushing note about all the reasons she adores her girlfriend.