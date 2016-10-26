Colorism comes into play with Riri’s lighter complexion (Campbell was not the colorist). When creating images of Black women for mass media or consumption, lighter skin and wavier hair are sometimes given preference. They look closer to a white standard of beauty. I’ve noticed this with Storm and DC Comics’ Vixen. These two characters started off dark in the comic books. Onscreen they’re portrayed as having fairer complexions. Colorism is why Hollywood actresses who look like Lupita Nyong’o and Viola Davis are rare. Those of us excited to see Riri with a darker complexion, which then became shades lighter, felt darker-skinned Black women were being slighted and erased again.



Still, I know that Marvel has made major moves to diversify its audience. My girl Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, is the publisher’s first Muslim-American superhero with a series. The new Spiderman is half-Black and half-Latino. Ta-Nehisi Coates authors Black Panther. Feminist scholar Roxane Gay became the first African-American woman writer for Marvel this year. Her series World of Wakanda is about a lesbian couple from Black Panther’s security force. The creative team includes Black women writers and illustrators.

