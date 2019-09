Although I was more disappointed than disgusted, I understood why many Black women were outraged. Here we go again: another instance where Black girls were misrepresented, and women are tired of our over-sexualization in comic books. I became frustrated when Campbell dismissed people’s concerns and tweeted that this was a “faux controversy.” As a writer, I feel it’s important to know about the culture of the people you’re covering — especially if they’re major characters in your work. At least have some knowledge of their background. I had to wonder: Is there anyone working on this comic about a Black girl superhero who understands Black girls and women? If the creators knew about Black women’s history with sexuality and colorism, they could have prevented this outrage. As a result, Marvel canceled the cover, and tweeted images of a younger-looking Riri in sneakers, leggings, and a hoodie.Representation of Black female sexuality is a serious issue for Black women — especially when the people creating our images aren't themselves Black woman. I explained to Campbell, whom I appreciate for having a respectful dialogue with me on Twitter, that Black women have been dealing with these concerns for centuries. During and after slavery, hypersexual stereotypes of Black women were used to justify rape. Yes, that happened long ago, but we still carry the weight of it today. According to a study by Black Women’s Blueprint, 60% of Black girls are sexually assaulted before they reach 18. The Department of Justice reported in 2010 that 40% of sex trafficking victims were Black — another crisis in our community. We’re sexualized in hip-hop music, another male-dominated industry. And don’t get me started on street harassment. These issues come up for some Black women when they feel our image is hypersexualized.I also understand those Black women and girls who argue they were curvy at 15 and don’t have a problem with Riri’s body in Campbell’s version. This crossed my mind when I looked at the cover. Still, a curvy Riri could’ve been drawn that didn’t appear targeting a male gaze.