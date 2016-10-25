Everyone Should Have Puppies In Their Wedding

Hypothetical decision time. You're about to be a bridesmaid in your college roommate's wedding, and you're getting a tad antsy about walking down the aisle. Would you rather:
A. Enjoy a soothing aromatherapy massage
B. Knock back a flute of Champagne
C. PLAY WITH PUPPIES!!
If you chose C, you can sit with us — and read the rest of the story.
This past Saturday, Atlanta radio personality and comedian Jeff Dauler decided to surprise his dog-loving bride, Callie Riggs, before their ceremony at the American Spirit Works distillery. Jeff arranged for Bosley’s Place, a local orphanage for puppies, to bring in nine adorable tiny pups — one for each bridesmaid and Callie to hold — for a quick cuddle before their walk down the aisle.
Squeals of delight ensued. Callie posted a video to her Instagram of the joyful moment the puppies were delivered. "When your amazing fiancé surprises you and your girls with adoptable orphaned rescue puppies! All these little baby nuggets are avail for adoption @bosleys.place!!!! I started to lose it at the end. @jeffdauler is the best!" she captioned it.
Check it out, below:
“Callie and I are huge dog-lovers and have rescued three between us,” says Jeff. “I wanted a way to make some of the wedding stress go away for Callie for at least a few minutes. What better way than to snuggle with a puppy!”
Callie did carry a bouquet down the aisle — one decorated with a pendant honoring her own dog Blair, who had passed away.
Bottom line: Puppies are the greatest untapped source of stress relief, and a genius non-alcoholic way to calm pre-wedding nerves. And if it calls attention to a wonderful cause — like adopting little rescues in need of a home — then we're even happier that puppies have seemingly become a wedding trend.
