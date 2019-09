There are a few things that money cannot buy: happiness, love, and a good singing voice. Good thing there's autotune which Kylie Jenner can most definitely afford.On October 24, Jenner shared on her website that her dream career would be a singer. “It’s no secret I love music, especially everything we play on Kylie Radio,” she wrote. “And I have some crazy talented friends with beautiful voices, like Justine Skye [...] I really would love to be able to sing!!!” she added. “It’s the one talent I wish I had.” Ever since Jenner was featured in a music video for the group Terror Jr. (if you're older than 20, then it's completely acceptable to have never heard of the group), the internet has developed a conspiracy theory for the ages . And it just might be true.Hmm... Is this another nod to the growing theory? Let's evaluate.It all started when Jenner released her lip glosses and debuted an accompanying video for a song from the brand new electronic group. The song: " Three Strikes ." The group: Terror Jr. The members: Felix Snow, David "Campa" Benjamin, and Lisa Terror. The mystery: Who the hell is Lisa Terror? The high-pitched autotuned female voice is featured front-and-center of every song the group releases, but she remains faceless in their promotional photographs, hidden by a very Kylie-esque pink wig.