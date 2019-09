Anna Camp Speaks Up About Sexual Harassment In Hollywood

On Camp's new show, she plays a woman whose coworker is constantly asking her out. The 34-year-old said in an interview with People Now that she's actually experienced the same exact thing herself on TV and movie sets. “I’m happily married now, but [I have had moments] on sets where I have been shooting a scene with someone, it’s going very well, but I can tell … ‘Oh God, I think he’s going to ask … Oh God, is he going to ask me out?’ ” she said. “But I have to work with him tomorrow! And then I have to work with him for the next month. How do I maintain that balance of not offending him, but getting my point across that I don’t want to go out on a date?"