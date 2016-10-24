Another October means it's time for another viewing of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. And while many millennials know the story of the Sanderson sisters better than most chapters of American history, there are always new things to notice in your favorite spooky flick.
If you happen to be enjoying the '90s film on cable TV, you might have noticed something is off with the note Max passes to Allison with his phone number (beyond the second-hand embarrassment empathic viewers suffer when he realizes she's handed his note right back to him). When the scene plays out on TV, the last four digits of the number don't appear. Did the witches cast some kind of preemptive spell to make sure their black flame candle boy remained a virgin? Not quite.
According to Yahoo Answers, the digits have likely been erased because they actually belong to someone — someone who probably doesn't want bored middle schoolers leaving voice mails for Max. That makes sense — 555 numbers have been used as fake phone numbers in TV and film since the early '70s, according to E!, but phone companies have since released numbers starting with 555, meaning some real people are getting calls from fans hoping their favorite characters will be on the line.
Luckily there are plenty of ways to enhance your Hocus Pocus viewing experience other than trying to get in contact with "Hollywood." You can start with a drinking game — take a sip anytime Sarah Jessica Parker says "Amuck."
