BBC Period Drama Under Fire For Rape Fantasy Scene

In so many ways, TV is better than it's ever been. The quality and diversity of content continue to grow, as do the ways to watch. But one area that still proves to be problematic in 2016? Television's depiction of consent and sexual assault. It's not that showing rape on TV is necessarily bad, but the approach so many shows take to the subject is ignorant, inaccurate, and harmful. The popular BBC period drama Poldark fell into that all-too-common trap last night with a controversial scene that depicts the act of rape as a sexual fantasy.In the scene, Poldark (Aidan Turner) bursts into the bedroom of his one-time lover (and his cousin's widow) Elizabeth (Heida Reed), where he forces himself on her — trying to kiss her multiple times as she repeatedly says "no" and physically resists him, as the BBC describes it. Poldark looks at her bed suggestively, prompting Elizabeth to say, "You will not dare. You will not dare." He replies, "I would Elizabeth. I would and so will you," and pushes her down onto the bed, continuing to force himself on her. Here she appears to give in to his advances and engages with him.