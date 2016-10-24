BBC Period Drama Under Fire For Rape Fantasy Scene

In the scene, Poldark (Aidan Turner) bursts into the bedroom of his one-time lover (and his cousin's widow) Elizabeth (Heida Reed), where he forces himself on her — trying to kiss her multiple times as she repeatedly says "no" and physically resists him, as the BBC describes it. Poldark looks at her bed suggestively, prompting Elizabeth to say, "You will not dare. You will not dare." He replies, "I would Elizabeth. I would and so will you," and pushes her down onto the bed, continuing to force himself on her. Here she appears to give in to his advances and engages with him.
The BBC and U.K. media regulator Ofcom have both received a number of complaints about the scene, as the BBC reports, but the bulk of audience protests are taking place on Twitter. "Sorry but when someone explicitly says no even if they love you, that is rape," tweeted one outraged viewer. "I am genuinely in shock at how @BBC is defending rape purely to keep their male hero idea going. In what way was that consensual??" wrote another.
I am genuinely in shock at how @BBC is defending rape purely to keep their male hero ideo going. In what way was that consensual?? #Poldark— Grace Shademan (@graceshade) October 24, 2016
Stop perpetuating this culture. #Poldark contained rape tonight. There is no tameness about it. https://t.co/2BYLDhu9wL— 🍁Katie (@belkatya) October 23, 2016
@sharagambit924 how else is that to be interpreted? The fact remains that a national institution excused rape and that's a bad thing.— 🍁Katie (@belkatya) October 24, 2016
Sorry Poldark, forcing a woman to have sex against her will isn't romantic - it's rape https://t.co/atYBfScX5y via @IBTimesUK— EverydaySexism (@EverydaySexism) October 24, 2016
Sorry but when someone explicitly says no even if they love you, that is rape. #Poldark— Roshi (@RoshiGrace) October 24, 2016
Horrific rape scene on TVs Poldark. Looked consensual. Fed myths about women, made male aggression look Ok. Hope viewers complain.— roger price (@rprice901) October 24, 2016
Last night's Poldark was a textbook example of how *not* to deal with rape/consent in a TV show. Really badly done. https://t.co/0HTs2Nv06V— Kathy Keown (@kathleenkeown) October 24, 2016
i watched a few eps of this poldark series but will def be dropping it now. i don't want surprise rape fantasies with my tv drama thanks.— yukahoo (@yukahoo) October 24, 2016
Shocked that @BBCONE felt it necessary to try to romanticise rape in #Poldark. Have we learned nothing in the wake of #Trump NO MEANS NO— Gail Cullen (@glasgowgirl14) October 24, 2016