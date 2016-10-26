When I transitioned from female to male back in 1995, a lot of guys at the advertising agency where I worked joked that I had “bigger balls” than they did. While physically that was nowhere near true (that surgery would come later) I got the point they were trying to make, even if it wasn't exactly PC. Changing your gender in front of everyone you know takes a huge amount of courage — especially in the workplace. But I pulled it off rather successfully, and after two years as Kris, spent the next 18 at the same agency as Chris.



Now, that’s not to say that my transition at work was easy. For one thing, in the ‘90s, the word “transgender” didn’t exist. The only word was “transsexual” which had a very negative connotation — and by the way, still does. There was no Transparent, no Orange Is the New Black, and any pop culture references to being transgender (i.e. transsexual) portrayed characters as deviants or serial killers (think Buffalo Bill in The Silence of The Lambs).



I had to change and redefine existing perceptions around being transgender, and educate my coworkers and clients on what it meant. I also had to deal with the logistics of transitioning — things like beginning hormone therapy and negotiating bathroom use. For the first two weeks after I started my transition, I opted not to use any bathrooms in the agency, so people would have time to get used to the idea of me switching to the men’s room. Instead, I would use the unisex bathroom in a nearby cafe. That meant every time I had to use the restroom, I had to take a 14-floor elevator ride and leave the building. I had to find the right surgeon, and endure what would be 28 surgeries (which meant 28 recovery periods), all during what were meant to be biggest growth years of my career.



I did, however, have a few things going for me. I worked at a progressive and accepting company. And my father happened to be the CEO. At the start of my career, this was a tough one to navigate (it's not easy being the boss' daughter, especially when you know deep down that you're his son). Early on, I had to work twice as hard to prove I was at the company on my own merit. But when it came time to transition, it gave me job security. Instead of worrying about being mistreated or fired — a big concern for most of the transgender population — I could focus on developing and executing my transition strategy. With the help of my therapist, I realized that the way I acted could shape how other people reacted. It was effective — but also nearly a full-time job in itself.

