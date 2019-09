News Flash: Trump & Clinton Are In Your Office

“Honestly, I just hate the toxicity of the current election. I feel triggered by certain things Trump has said, and I don’t want conversations about being 'grabbed by the pussy' to dominate my work,” shares 28-year-old Jamie, a nonprofit grants administrator in New York. Jamie also underscores the thing that bothers me so much about the current tone of work conversations: That it’s hard not to be angry yourself when you're talking about infuriating statements made by a candidate. And while I absolutely think anger is warranted over some of the statements the candidates have made, I wonder whether the office is the best place to unload.An August Harris Poll study found that one in five workers has avoided someone in the office because they didn’t agree with their political beliefs. In the same survey, 27% of people reported at least one negative event at work stemming from a political conversation.But here’s the flip side: Uncomfortable or not, the current political climate has ignited passion in people who were otherwise uninterested in what was going on in the electorate.“It’s been contentious, but it’s actually been really good,” says Melody, a 23-year-old waitress in Colorado. “When the Trump tapes leaked, it was all anyone was talking about at work, and I was so passionate that this is wrong, you can’t talk to women this way.” Surprisingly, she says, her coworkers listened. “I don’t know if I changed their minds about who to vote for, but the topic of sexual assault never would have come up among my coworkers otherwise. I think it made us closer, and I have one server who says he had never thought about consent until Donald Trump.”Kathryn, 32, a journalist in New York, says the upside of the politics talk at work is that it's invaluable in helping her suss out where she stands as far as her own beliefs. When the paper she worked with endorsed Trump, she made the decision to find a new job. “For the first time, I realized just how much our actions define us. I was calling myself a liberal and working for a company that criticized Clinton every day. And I realized that I couldn’t, in good conscience, continue working there.” She found a new job with a different media company, and feels much more comfortable in an environment that's more in line with her political views.Bottom line: For the next 18 days, none of us can pretend the election isn’t happening. And even the watercooler can’t calm the intensity of some interoffice political disagreements. So I’m going to make a party-neutral decision to roughly follow Michelle Obama’s catchphrase: "When they go low, we go high." If a topic comes up that drives me crazy, I’m either going to walk away or give a brief reason for why that kind of talk offends me — instead of seething at my doorman, I wish I had calmly told him how offensive it is to call someone who identifies as a woman "not a woman."So let's make a general commitment to civility. After all, Hillary and Donald will never have to work together. But you will have to work alongside those who oppose your candidate of choice — no matter what happens on Election Day.