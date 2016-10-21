News Flash: Trump & Clinton Are In Your Office

"I don’t even think of her as a woman. When I look at her, I see Evil Incarnate."



"'Wrong. You didn’t order a latte. Wrong.' What if I answered every customer’s order like that? Isn’t that exactly what Trump did at the debate?"



"How is everyone dealing with their debate hangover?"



These three snippets of conversation — uttered by my doorman, my barista, and a coworker — were all encountered before I’d even fired up my laptop yesterday. With a looming election that’s newsworthy in every possible sense of the word, politics talk in the workplace has become inevitable — and sometimes downright nasty.



Of course, election lead-up catchphrases have existed and been discussed around watercoolers during other races (who could forget, "I can see Russia from my house," "I invented the internet," or "binders full of women?"), but the tone of this election has been much more hateful — and that tone has trickled into how we discuss the candidates and the race. While it’s one thing for my doorman to be pro-Trump, it absolutely struck me as off-key that he was calling Clinton “evil” in front of residents who may have different political views. But it was just as jarring on the flip side, when the barista was poking fun at Trump. And by the time I got to the office, I felt like I did have a hangover. Not from Wednesday night's debate itself (which was all kinds of crazy), but from the conversations I’d had with people who were going through their workdays while I was trying to get to mine.



I don’t know how to navigate politics in the workplace in the current climate, and I’m not alone.