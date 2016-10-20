Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In November

November is all about chunky turtlenecks, reuniting with extended family members, and watching Netflix from the comfort of your couch (not necessarily all at once).



It's fall, y'all! While you're busy making your first batch of (spiked) hot cider of the year, these are the movies and shows you need to watch before they disappear from Netflix for good.



No matter your taste in movies, there's something for everyone to catch before it's gone. There's The Addams Family (for those having Halloween withdrawal), Almost Famous (for the music lovers) and E.T. (for the Stranger Things fanatics). We're saying toodle-oo to about 60 titles, so if you love any of these films, you better strike while the iron's hot.



Goodbye, friends. We'll miss you.





