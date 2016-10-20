Selma Blair is clearing the air aboutin June. Blair was escorted from the plane on a stretcher after being disruptive on board.The actress addressed the incident during her appearance on The Talk yesterday, telling co-host Sharon Osbourne she is doing better.“Hopefully everyone on the plane is doing fine now too because it was very destructive," she admitted.Blair blamed the "horrible and frightening" experience on mixing wine with a pill.“I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do, and I don’t drink anymore, but I did," she shared. "I was going through something, I had a glass of wine and someone gave me a pill that I thought was something that I’d taken before, which I don't take on a regular basis. It was something completely different, a very bad choice. I had a total psychotic blackout."I had empathy for myself because it was so out of character for me especially now that I’m a mother,” she continued.Blair was later taken to a clinic to get an IV and be assessed. She says she felt "horrible" given the attention from the paparazzi on the scene."I totally own it," she said of the ordeal, adding that she forgives herself, but has stopped drinking as a result."I keep it alive in me with me every day," she shared. "I forgive myself, but I keep it alive."