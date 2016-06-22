After reports of an outburst aboard a plane earlier this week, Selma Blair has released a statement to Vanity Fair apologizing for her actions. The actress said an accidental mixture of prescription medication and alcohol caused the incident.
"I made a big mistake yesterday," Blair wrote to Vanity Fair. "After a lovely trip with my son and his dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret."
On Monday, Blair, 43 was removed from a flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Los Angeles after she was disruptive on board. The actress was taken off the plane on a stretcher at LAX, and paramedics were on site, according to People.
"My son was with his dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace," Blair wrote. "I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry."
