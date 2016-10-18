The Problem With This Infuriating Weight Watchers Campaign

"Let’s be honest for a minute, sex is pretty damn fantastic," the copy reads. "But if you’ve ever felt self-conscious in the sack you’re not alone — we’ve heard that more than half of women have avoided sex because they were worried about how they look."



The copy starts off innocently enough — after all, a lot of us have probably felt self-conscious during sex. However, the ad goes on to explain that the lightbulb is meant to give you a "little boost in the bedroom (a PG sex toy, if you will)."



"We hope it helps you start seeing yourself in a new light — to love how you look and love how you feel," the ad says.



Which, okay: For one thing, women don't need a dieting company to "help" them feel better about themselves, and for another, this ad seems to suggest that women who are overweight naturally hate their bodies (or should hate their bodies), and obviously want to change or obscure them in order to be able to actually enjoy sex.



Needless to say, people were rightfully pissed off about the campaign's implications.