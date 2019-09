The Problem With This Infuriating Weight Watchers Campaign

Weight Watchers' senior marketing manager, Rebecca Melville, told Mumbrella that it was a "mistake" to send the lightbulbs, but not for the reasons we would hope. "As we launched, we launched in stages and that has fuelled the conversation without context," she said.In this particular ad campaign, the company has essentially tried to present a solution to insecurities and body hangups that many people experience. But instead of presenting that solution as loving our bodies, period, Weight Watchers has tapped into our insecurities to shame us into changing the way we look. And the company manages to do this while at the same time suggesting that to enjoy sex more, all we have to do is lose weight (which is so incredibly false).It should be noted that Weight Watchers has had a contested relationship with the idea of body positivity. In August, the company launched a body-positive initiative that, now more than ever, feels hollow . After all, it's a bit hypocritical for a company to embrace empowerment and body positivity when it sees fit, but then turn around and shame people by encouraging them to lose weight to solve their problems.Moral of the story? Weight loss and "mood" lighting are not replacements for loving your body and having compassion for yourself, no matter what a diet company is trying to sell you.