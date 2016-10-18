5 People In This Hospital Have Hallucinations & No One Knows Why

On Tuesday, a woman called the Coos Bay, Oregon police reporting that people were trying to remove the roof from her car. The police saw nothing and left.
When they received the same complaint again Wednesday, they took her to Bay Area Hospital, suspecting something in her head wasn't quite right, Oregon Live reported.
Soon, the two deputies, a 78-year-old the woman was taking care of, and a hospital staff member also started hallucinating. They all ended up hospitalized as well, though they've since been discharged. The hospital employee also had flu symptoms.
The hazmat team thinks whatever is causing the hallucinations is being spread through contact. They initially theorized that the 78-year-old's fentanyl patches were to blame.
However, they later determined those weren't the cause, according to KVAL News, and these hallucinations remain a great medical mystery.
We've reached out to the Coos Bay Sheriff's Office and will let you know if we hear back.
