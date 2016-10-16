Actors Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci got married on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The wedding featured their close friends and family, which, according to Us Weekly, included Victor Garber and Alexa and Carlos PenaVega. The bride wore a breathtaking dress by Rosa Clará.
Amell, most well-known for his roles in The Duff, The X-Files, and The Flash; and Ricci, of Designated Survivor and Chasing Life, have been engaged since 2014.
"About damn time," she captioned their wedding picture on Saturday.
The two Canadians have been dating since 2008, long before they were TV regulars. In case you haven't been following their Instagram feeds, they are pretty darn adorable together.
They know how to enjoy a good night in.
After eight years, they still can't quit with the PDA — always a good sign!
