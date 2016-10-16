This Bride Couldn't Walk Down The Aisle, So The Groom Carried Her

Every bride imagines what her wedding day will look like. But sometimes, the big day doesn't always go as planned. Bride Hannah Patterson knows this all too well.
Just five weeks before her wedding day, Patterson was involved in car accident that left her with a broken pelvis and ribs, a punctured kidney, and a concussion. Suddenly, her dream wedding seemed to have been lost. But the groom wasn't going to let that happen: At their rehearsal, Hannah and her husband-to-be, Stuart, decided that he would carry her down the aisle.
“Being in the wheelchair and not able to walk was very upsetting for me on my wedding day, but I had cried at the rehearsal so I didn’t cry on the [actual] day,” the bride told the Huffington Post. “I was just so happy to see Stuart.”
Stuart met Hannah's father — who had wheeled the bride halfway down the aisle — at the midpoint, before picking her up and carrying her down the aisle to say their vows.
The photographer, Sarah Grace, called that moment, "One of the most moving I have photographed."
Click ahead for photos from their gorgeous ceremony in Ontario, Canada.
