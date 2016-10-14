These Ballerinas Just Made This Viral Dance Their Own

Y'all make all these mediocre ppl go viral, how abt some REAL TALENT.— Young (@IamRobDevon) October 13, 2016
Black Ballerinas #JuJuOnDatBeat 👯♂️ pic.twitter.com/kG5WbtZ3Gq
It feels like a new viral dance video comes out every day, and by no means are we complaining, but it certainly can be hard to keep up. That's why we're taking this opportunity to direct your attention to one video in particular. It was tweeted out yesterday, and it's one you don't want to miss.
In the video above, three ballerinas create their own take on the viral dance, "Juju On That Beat," which was inspired by Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall's song by the same name. For those with a few hours to spare, there's an entire rabbit hole of #JujuOnDatBeat videos one can go down.
But what makes these girls' interpretation stand out is its originality. They've taken their love of classical dance and combined two seemingly disparate forms into something totally unique — and, let's be honest, adorable.
At the time of writing, the tweet featuring the girls' video has been retweeted over 33,000 times. The responses have been overwhelmingly supportive. "OMG THEY'RE BEAUTIFUL," one user wrote. Another posted, "I AM HERE FOR YOUNG BLACK BALLERINAS." We couldn't agree more.
