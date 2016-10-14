Sister, Sister was a classic '90s sitcom and a welcome addition to the pop culture canon of separated twins finding each other through complete coincidence (see also: The Parent Trap). But do we really need to see what the teenage twins are like as adults? Tamera Mowry-Housley, who co-starred in the series, seems to think so.
“We kind of have the idea," Mowry-Housley told HollywoodLife about a possible reunion. "It’s really cool. The entire cast is down for it. We’re looking for a studio, then it will be 100%. But, we are in the process of making it happen.”
It sounds like the show's return would look more like the TV movies put out by Growing Pains than a full-fledged series like Fuller House. Hopefully, a shorter format will give fans the burst of nostalgia they want without delving too deeply into the twins' annoyance with Roger for posting long comments on their Facebook posts.
“We kind of have the idea," Mowry-Housley told HollywoodLife about a possible reunion. "It’s really cool. The entire cast is down for it. We’re looking for a studio, then it will be 100%. But, we are in the process of making it happen.”
It sounds like the show's return would look more like the TV movies put out by Growing Pains than a full-fledged series like Fuller House. Hopefully, a shorter format will give fans the burst of nostalgia they want without delving too deeply into the twins' annoyance with Roger for posting long comments on their Facebook posts.
Both Mowry sisters have kept busy since Sister, Sister wrapped in 1999. Tia Mowry-Hardrict appeared on the drama The Game from 2006-2015, while Mowry-Housley has appeared on numerous shows, including Melissa & Joey, Roommates, and Strong Medicine. The sisters also starred in a more personal reunion series — Tia & Tamera, a reality show following their lives behind the scenes that ran from 2011-2013.
Advertisement