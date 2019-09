Sister, Sister was a classic '90s sitcom and a welcome addition to the pop culture canon of separated twins finding each other through complete coincidence (see also: The Parent Trap). But do we really need to see what the teenage twins are like as adults? Tamera Mowry-Housley, who co-starred in the series, seems to think so.“We kind of have the idea," Mowry-Housley told HollywoodLife about a possible reunion. "It’s really cool. The entire cast is down for it. We’re looking for a studio, then it will be 100%. But, we are in the process of making it happen.”It sounds like the show's return would look more like the TV movies put out by Growing Pains than a full-fledged series like Fuller House . Hopefully, a shorter format will give fans the burst of nostalgia they want without delving too deeply into the twins' annoyance with Roger for posting long comments on their Facebook posts.