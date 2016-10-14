We know, we know. You're still holding out for McDreamy to somehow make a miraculous and highly improbable return to Grey's Anatomy. But would you settle for Izzie?
Cosmopolitan is speculating that the medical drama may be mulling over a return appearance by Katherine Heigl's Izzie Stevens, a.k.a. one of the few original characters who isn't dead. Heigl left the show in a controversial manner in 2010 after asking to be let out of her contract early. She and creator Shonda Rhimes are said to have clashed over Heigl's public statements that she hadn't been given meaty material after her 2008 Emmy win.
The main argument for an Izzie cameo is the growing importance of Alex Karev, her former husband, as a main character. Karev (Justin Chambers) is also working in the clinic that Izzie set up, so this season would be a good opportunity for the showdown fans have been expecting ever since Izzie sent over divorce papers.
One thing to bear in mind: Heigl is currently pregnant with a baby boy, which means a return to her old stomping grounds may not be a top priority.
Still, never underestimate the power of Shonda and a guaranteed ratings win. Izzie and Alex 'shippers would rejoice, and even those still smarting from Heigl's departure would no doubt turn in to hate-watch. Both Heigl and Rhimes have hinted at a potential Izzie appearance in the past. Why not now?
