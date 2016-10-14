This week on Grey's Anatomy, Alex is not having a good time at the clinic. The nurse in charge assumes Alex thinks the work is beneath him, and even when a minor surgery comes up, Alex is not allowed to perform it. Worst of all, the guardian of the clinic is making it very difficult for Alex to get to an important meeting with his lawyers. Proving he's still a decent guy, Alex does play a round of good cop, bad cop with Weber to help a teen with a drinking problem who frequents the clinic.



Jackson and April are a little overwhelmed with the baby, leaving Jackson super sleepy, which is terrifying. Most of the Grey's docs have had infants, with no mention of overnight child care. It is not okay for surgeons to be sleepy! Though the pair is seriously getting on each other's nerves and Arizona clears April to be on her own, when April offers to move out, Jackson admits he doesn't want her to. We're getting so close to the inevitable Japril reunion.



Riggs continues his pursuit of Grey, maintaining the sexual tension and all but guaranteeing she'll have a blow-out fight with her sister by the winter hiatus. Mer tries yet again to shut him down, saying they could just be colleagues, but the will-they-won't-they vibe cannot be killed!



Amelia is just starting to realize she doesn't know her new husband that well. Revealing her interest in playing 20 questions with him isn't just about making sure they're prepped in case The Newlywed Game comes back. She's nervous to tell him some of her deep, dark secrets. When she confesses, telling the story of waking up to find that the man she loved had OD'd and died, Owen tells her about the time he choked Christina. The whole secret-sharing thing brings them closer together — and they decide to start trying to have a baby right away.



In the twist of the night, Karev's teenage drinker isn't an alcoholic — after Weber grabs her arm and it promptly comes out of the socket, Alex realizes she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Since he doesn't want the head of the clinic getting mad at him, Alex lets Weber take credit for the diagnosis and thanks from the teary teen. But nailing the diagnosis restores Karev's confidence and his happiness.



Next week, is Amelia pregnant? That would be fast, even by Grey's standards.