7. On the way out of the hospital, Robert tells Frances that he's going to pick the kids up from school — and let them know she's divorcing him. ("Before they hear it on the streets," he throws in.) That prompts Frances to try to match his petty, speeding off to school to try to get to them first. The kids are super-confused: Why are you both here?, they wonder. But Frances wins this one, because she has Diane's dog with her. The kids think the dog is for them, so they forget all about the confusion to hop into her car.



8. When Robert and Frances finally do make it home to talk, he makes her wait until he finishes his bowl of soup, which he's loudly slurping without a spoon. LOL. This reminds me of something I would do if I was mad at my boyfriend (okay, fine, if I had a boyfriend). And when they finally talk, Robert has a smart answer for everything, rambling about his own job, then cutting Frances off when she tries to talk about her plans for opening her own gallery. Number of fucks Robert gives? Zero.



At the end of the episode, however, we finally get a glimpse into why Robert is going so hard with the bitterness: He admits to Frances that he knows that if things had been great between them, she wouldn't have cheated. He's obviously very hurt, because the last scene of the episode is him googling his wife's lover, Julian. Careful, Robert. Google is a verrrrry dangerous road. I may or may not know from experience.



Will Robert's petty streak continue? Is Frances capable of reaching the same petty heights? We'll find out next week. See you then!