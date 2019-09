So I present you with:1.When Frances finally makes her way into the house (thank goodness for her daughter wondering why her mother is standing outside in the snow), she barges into the bathroom. She's greeted by Robert, who is clearly not doing anything, but asks what Frances would have done if he was "shitting." This is our first clue that Robert's contempt is on high.2. Robert agrees to talk to Frances — but says that they need to go out on to the porch to avoid "alarming the children" (a phrase that he'll use quite a few times this episode). But as soon as Frances reaches the porch, Robert locks her out yet again, because "at this particular time," that's how he's "comfortable" communicating with her. He then pretends he can't hear her through the glass. A kid, I tell ya!3.As Frances tries to plead her case through the porch door, she tells him that she regrets what happened with "What's His Face." Robert quickly reminds her that her lover's name is Julian. Loudly. Twice.4. After walking the kids to their bus stop, Frances returns to find her belongings — a small suitcase and a bag — placed on the porch. The front door is still locked and Robert drives away, tooting his horn. If that were me, I almost would have preferred that he just throw my stuff out the window.5. Stuck without a cell phone, Frances asks a neighbor to use their phone. She calls Robert at work, who answers, "Who is this, please?" even though he clearly knows his wife's voice. Throughout the call, he continuously talks to his coworkers loudly and makes noise with his hammer and drill. (Reminds me of when my ex-boyfriend would call and I'd pretend I had a terrible connection.) He then tells Frances where she can find her purse: in the backyard, inside a trash can that "may or may not" include a banana peel. Robert ain't playin' no games, y'all.6.Coincidentally,Robert shows up at the hospital at the same time as Frances to see their friend Nick — you might remember that he's in a coma after the party incident . When Frances' friends, Diane and Dallas, try to talk to Robert, he's rude to them, too, asking if they all sat around and laughed at him while Frances told them stories of giving...um, fellatio to her lover. This all happens while everyone is standing over bedridden, in-a-coma Nick. Poor guy.