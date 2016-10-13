Need a new shampoo? Blowdryer just bite the dust? It might be your lucky day(s), because there's a huge sale happening right now — and you do not want to miss it.
Back in September, we gave you the lowdown on every must-have beauty product in Ulta Beauty's biggest store- and site-wide sale, 21 Days of Beauty. But if you thought the savings were over — just when we thought our bank accounts were safe — the website is rolling out even more major deals, only this time for all things hair.
Here's what you need to know: Every day until October 22, Ulta will be revealing fresh new discounts on select best-selling items within the hair-care category. And with savings this good, the stuff is bound to fly off the shelves faster than you can say "shine-enhancing spray." But keep in mind: Each of the deals only lasts a single day. So, quick! Click through the slides ahead to check out our favorite items. (Then, if you see something you like, make sure to mark your calendar, or have Siri do it for you.)
Back in September, we gave you the lowdown on every must-have beauty product in Ulta Beauty's biggest store- and site-wide sale, 21 Days of Beauty. But if you thought the savings were over — just when we thought our bank accounts were safe — the website is rolling out even more major deals, only this time for all things hair.
Here's what you need to know: Every day until October 22, Ulta will be revealing fresh new discounts on select best-selling items within the hair-care category. And with savings this good, the stuff is bound to fly off the shelves faster than you can say "shine-enhancing spray." But keep in mind: Each of the deals only lasts a single day. So, quick! Click through the slides ahead to check out our favorite items. (Then, if you see something you like, make sure to mark your calendar, or have Siri do it for you.)