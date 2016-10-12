We often view and speak about ourselves far more critically than we would to other people, and a new video by The Scene called "Best Friends Get Brutally Honest About Their Bodies" proves that.



In it, two best friends write down what they dislike about their looks, and then they have to say them out loud to each other.



The women visibly struggle as they try to get the words out. One even cries as she tells her friend how unattractive she is.



"Wow, I am hurting myself so much all the time," she concludes.



"Why do we say things to ourselves that we would never say to (or think about) our best friends?" text at the end asks. "Be a best friend to yourself."

