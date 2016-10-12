With the first female presidential nominee running against someone who was recorded talking about sexually assaulting women, gender has been an issue on many American minds. That's why one Manhattan pharmacy decided it was the perfect time to debut their new "man tax," which taxes male customers 7% on all their purchases while female customers leave tax-free.
Thompson Chemists, a pharmacy in Soho, is the store behind the signs, with shop owner Jolie Alony telling The Daily Dot exactly why they decided to run this promotion.
“We wanted to share that women deserve to get a break, and men deserve to be charged 7 percent more," she explained. "Women are spending more in general and we make less, so we deserve to have a break."
The reactions to the signs have been mixed. While some shoppers got a kick, other's weren't so understanding. “Other couples were a little upset about it, saying, 'Fuck you,' 'You’re being a sexist,' and to get a lawyer."
This hasn't deterred Alony at all. "We live in a big world," she added. "And I think we need to raise awareness."
That being said, New York City pricing laws state that prices can't be dictated by gender, so it's unclear how long this promotion will run until "equality" is restored.
If only the same could be said for the workplace.
