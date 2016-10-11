This Ad Is Going Viral — For A Hilarious Reason

With Columbus Day comes lots of sales, which are usually welcomed by consumers. However, one Brooklyn grocery store accidentally advertised a fairly disturbing sale item. Over the weekend, the front of a Pioneer Supermarket in Flatbush featured a giant advertisement for its sale on family packs of "fresh children cutlets." Next to the price, the ad showed two cuts of raw meat, which just made the product labeling error so much worse.
According to the New York Post, a clerk at this Pioneer grocery store confirmed that the sign was meant to read "fresh chicken cutlets." With some laughs, he also told reporters, the poster would soon be removed.
This may be even better than that wedding RSVP card that offered "children (12 and under)" as a menu option. I mean, at least these were on sale. At $1.49 per pound, that bargain's hard to pass up.
