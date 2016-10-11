This New Supermarket Could Be The Next Trader Joe's

Have you heard of a little website called Amazon.com? This online-shopping mecca has steadfastly provided us with unbeatable prices on our favorite goods coupled with speedy Prime shipping.
But now it's taken things from virtual to physical. Just when we thought Amazon couldn't possibly offer more convenience, we were hit with something major: drive-through grocery stores.
But now it's taken things from virtual to physical. Just when we thought Amazon couldn't possibly offer more convenience, we were hit with something major: drive-through grocery stores.
Yes, Amazon is behind that drive-up grocery store coming to Ballard #Seattle https://t.co/BuvHBrjdFj r/SeattleWA pic.twitter.com/hyClVDrxUN— Seattle Reddit (@rSeattleWA) October 10, 2016
According to Business Insider, Amazon Fresh is expanding its offerings to brick-and-mortar locations. The stores will offer fresh items like meat, cheese, and produce. For now, the new supermarkets are only available to Amazon Fresh members.
Groceries can be ordered from a store mobile app, or on touchscreen monitors within the stores themselves. The best part? You will be able to pick up your groceries through drive-through lanes (a super high-tech license-plate reader will enable speedy pickup).
So say goodbye to the crazy lines at your usual spots (we're looking at you, TJ's) and hello to Amazon deals, delivered right through your car window.
Advertisement