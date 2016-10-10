Dr. Dre Threatens To Sue Over Lifetime Movie Portraying Him As Abusive

Dr. Dre may be going from Straight Outta Compton into the courtroom.
TMZ reports that the rap legend has threatened to sue Sony Pictures over his portrayal in its upcoming Lifetime biopic. Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le is slated to debut October 15.
The former N.W.A. star is reportedly unhappy with the TV movie's depiction of him as an abusive boyfriend. Told from the perspective of singer Michel'le, who had a son with Dre before marrying and later divorcing Suge Knight, the film shows Dre beating and threatening his onetime lover. The trailer below includes some of these disturbing scenes.
A cease and desist letter sent by Dre (real name: Andre Young) reportedly denies any allegations of abuse, claiming that Michel'le never filed any police reports or sought medical treatment. Last year, however, he issued a statement of apology to the "women I've hurt" following outcry over Straight Outta Compton's glossing over of his alleged abusive behavior.
Should the TV movie air as planned, Dre intends to sue. Will Sony and Lifetime back down?
