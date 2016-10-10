Westworld Showrunners Are Already Working On Season 2

Westworld hasn't been officially renewed for its second season, but husband-and-wife showrunning team Jonathan and Lisa Joy Nolan are already hard at work cracking the code, Deadline reports. Jonathan revealed as much while speaking at a New York Comic-Con panel about the show.
"Praising the advantage of TV over movies to find room for a wide variety of storylines and knocking his habit of writing too long, Nolan said as almost an aside that he and Joy are 'breaking Season 2' right now," Deadline writes.
"Breaking" is television jargon meaning that they're figuring out which stories should be told, and how they should tell them.
One thing we know won't happen is that they won't be drawing on the original movie's other parks for inspiration. The 1973 film Westworld included Roman World and Medieval World, leading some to suspect that the show would explore those worlds in the future.
“Roman and medieval?” Nolan said in response to an audience question. “No!”
Of course that doesn't mean that we won't see those in the future. HBO must be pleased that it has two fairly obvious spinoff concepts tucked firmly into their back pocket.
That settles that. Read the rest of the report about the panel here.
