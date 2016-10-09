On Saturday, Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez gave an inspiring speech at the True Colors Fund 40 to None Summit. At the two-day event, which addresses LGBTQ homelessness, Ramirez rallied support for LGBTQ youth across the country and revealed that she identifies as queer/bisexual.
"So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections — whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status," Ramirez said.
She went on to say that she's deeply invested in projects that help LGTBQ youth especially, "because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican and Irish sides..."
Ramirez usually likes to keep her private life private. She's never spoken publicly about her sexual orientation. The Grey's Anatomy star has been married to Ryan DeBolt since 2012 and she's been an open supporter of the LGBTQ community.
In the past, Ramirez said she's been the target of hate mail for playing a lesbian on TV and supporting the LGBTQ community.
After speaking openly about her sexuality, Ramirez received love and support from fans and the True Colors community. After Ramirez's speech, the True Colors Fund tweeted, "We're so moved & inspired to see our dear friend/board member @SaraRamirez share her truth at our #40toNone Summit."
We're so moved & inspired to see our dear friend/board member @SaraRamirez share her truth at our #40toNone Summit. https://t.co/ufZ9UdcRDu— True Colors Fund (@TrueColorsFund) October 8, 2016
Ramirez tweeted back, "#ThankYou @TrueColorsFund 4 the work you do 2 end #LGBTQ #YouthHomelessness & your support #Woman #Latinx #Bisexual #Intersectionality."
#ThankYou @TrueColorsFund 4 the work you do 2 end #LGBTQ #YouthHomelessness & your support #Woman #Latinx #Bisexual #Intersectionality https://t.co/MYcnfqO2dm— Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) October 8, 2016
You can watch the full video of Ramirez's moving speech, below.
BREAKING: Check out the full video of @SaraRamirez sharing her truth at our #40toNone Summit: https://t.co/OBvbnkioMQ #LGBTQ— True Colors Fund (@TrueColorsFund) October 8, 2016
