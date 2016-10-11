Last weekend, I was standing on a subway platform when a man dropped something heavy to the tile floor. The object — a bowling ball (oh, to live in hipster paradise) — made a crack when it hit the ground; a woman reactively yelped. "I thought it was a gunshot," she said to no one in particular, her face turning an embarrassed shade of pink.



To tell the truth: For a split second, I had the same thought — sharp, rising fear seems to be a pervasive sign of our times. Then again, it's hard to imagine an era during the last half-century when that hasn't been true — and no film out at the moment gets at the heart of fear better than Tower, the docu-pic about the first mass school shooting in American history, which took place at the University of Texas at Austin 50 years ago.



It's a movie that reminds us about the awful things that can happen on a clear blue day. By all accounts, August 1, 1966, started off ordinary: Paper boys were out on routes; students were attending classes; everyone in the city was preparing for another scorcher as temps climbed toward 100 degrees and beyond. Late in the morning, an engineering student named Charles Whitman, 25, made his way to the top of the school's iconic clock tower with an arsenal of guns; he had murdered both his wife and his mother the night before, and began shooting on campus at almost noon. It took a little less than two hours for police officers, along with one deputized citizen, to bring the killing rampage to a close. By that time, Whitman had shot 46 people, 14 of them fatally.