Disney World during Hurricane Matthew is probably the creepiest the theme park will look all Halloween season. Deserted due to weather-related evacuations, the Magic Kingdom appeared more like the Walking Dead set.
The Walt Disney World resort remained closed from Thursday at 5 p.m. until Saturday morning. This was only the fourth time since its 1971 opening that the Orlando attraction has closed. According to USA Today, each time has been for hurricane-related reasons.
Guests who booked their theme-park getaways through the Walt Disney Travel Company have been offered certain cancellation fee waivers and courtesy travel rearrangements.
The upshot of Hurricane Matthew raining on Mickey's parade? As this Instagram tour shows, the theme park on lockdown really is a small world, after all.
The Walt Disney World resort remained closed from Thursday at 5 p.m. until Saturday morning. This was only the fourth time since its 1971 opening that the Orlando attraction has closed. According to USA Today, each time has been for hurricane-related reasons.
Guests who booked their theme-park getaways through the Walt Disney Travel Company have been offered certain cancellation fee waivers and courtesy travel rearrangements.
The upshot of Hurricane Matthew raining on Mickey's parade? As this Instagram tour shows, the theme park on lockdown really is a small world, after all.