Dancing with the Stars contestant and country music star Jana Kramer is no stranger to heartbreak. The singer recently opened up about her abusive first marriage. Kramer, who also appeared on One Tree Hill, also revealed that her current husband, Mike Caussin, cheated on her.
Now, months after their separation in August, Caussin has publicly apologized for his actions.
The former pro football player told People, "I acknowledge that certain actions and behaviors have caused issues in my marriage and I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused Jana."
Caussin is Kramer's third husband and she says that his infidelity is particularly hurtful.
"Mike was the biggest of the betrayals, because it was the first time in a relationship where I truly loved the version of me," Kramer says.
Kramer currently appears on ABC's Dancing With The Stars. On the competition show, she's mastered dances such as the Viennese waltz and the tango. In the first episode, Kramer said, "I think this show will help me let my guard down. My personal life kinda took a hit...I really think this process is gonna be a huge healing experience for me."
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
