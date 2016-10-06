We Have Never Seen Matthew McConaughey Like This Before

This Christmas, Matthew McConaughey is giving everyone the gift of Gold. After his riveting role as a tanned treasure hunter in Fool's Gold, it's safe to say that this is McConaughey's favorite metal of all time. The just-released second trailer for Gold gives us a better look at his character, Kenny Wells, a prospector who travels to Indonesia in search of a gold mine that he dreamt about (yes — in his sleep) and he actually finds one. You can guess what happens next: celebration, wealth, greed, and betrayal.
Aside from McConaughey's impressive ability to star in two separate movies about looking for gold, he can also add that he gained 40 pounds for a role and sports a balding hair piece to his résumé. A man altering his physical appearance is a highly lauded commitment to the Academy.
Let's take a look at just how far he went.
Here he is contemplating while gazing out a large window.
Here he is in a robe with what looks like a pretty bad hangover.
Here he is sweating outside.
Here he is sweating while touching a tiger.
The film's director, Stephen Gaghan, was so impressed by McConaughey's transformation (shoutout to his makeup team, wherever they are) that he told Vulture he thinks the actor's one to watch come Oscars time. “I feel pretty certain that people are gonna be blown away by McConaughey in this film — it’s a complete transformation,” he said.
Watch the full trailer below.
