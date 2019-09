We Have Never Seen Matthew McConaughey Like This Before

This Christmas, Matthew McConaughey is giving everyone the gift of Gold. After his riveting role as a tanned treasure hunter in Fool's Gold , it's safe to say that this is McConaughey's favorite metal of all time. The just-released second trailer for Gold gives us a better look at his character, Kenny Wells, a prospector who travels to Indonesia in search of a gold mine that he dreamt about (yes — in his sleep) and he actually finds one. You can guess what happens next: celebration, wealth, greed, and betrayal.Aside from McConaughey's impressive ability to star in two separate movies about looking for gold, he can also add that he gained 40 pounds for a role and sports a balding hair piece to his résumé. A man altering his physical appearance is a highly lauded commitment to the Academy.Let's take a look at just how far he went.