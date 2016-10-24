Halloween is around the corner, which means it's time to get spooky. And there's nothing quite like a late-night binge of Are You Afraid of the Dark to get those delicious All Hallow's Eve shivers.



It's been 26 years since the Midnight Society first sat down to present us with the horrible tales we've grown to love. And let's face it, the Canadian classic can seem a little dated — if the '90s clothes don't tip you off, Ryan Gosling's hair sure will. But huddle up in bed with a bowl of popcorn, your comfiest pajamas, and enough candy to make your mom angry, because you'll find that the stories are just as scary as you remember them to be.



Ghosts, witches, jilted prom queens, abandoned apartments, the quest for eternal youth — this show's got it all.



Whether you're carving a pumpkin or getting ready for a costume party, these episodes are sure to get you in the Halloween mood.



