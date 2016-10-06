Eat A Stranger Things-Inspired Meal At This London Restaurant

Olivia Harrison

When you fall in love with a fictional world, you start look for any way to experience its magic in real life. That's certainly true for fans of Netflix's hit summer series, Stranger Things. Devotees of the sci-fi show can now escape into the Duffer brothers' creation with a Stranger Things-themed meal at the Lucky Chip restaurant in London.

According to Mashable, the Stranger Things-inspired menu items will be available during the month of October. At Lucky Chip's Dalston and Camden locations, you can order a Demogorgon burger, which has a Gorgonzola-filled patty, pickled onions, and cheddar cheese. Of course, a Stranger Things menu wouldn't be complete without at least one waffle item. The Eggos Waffle burger comes with waffle buns, American cheese, and is topped with peanut butter and jelly. Obviously, it's what Eleven would order.

Teen Vogue reports other items included on this menu include The Monster Dog, Stranger Wings, a Hawkins High Snack Box, The Ryder Vegetarian Burger, and 11 Onion Rings. Grab your gang to try every item while they're available.
