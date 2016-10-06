THE DEMOGORGON!!— Lucky Chip (@Lucky_Chip) October 5, 2016
Demi Gorgonzola filled beef patty, Cheddar, pickled onions & Mac sauce
Stranger Things Menu
🍔🕳👾🍔🕳👾👾 pic.twitter.com/8oWVIoh5MO
When you fall in love with a fictional world, you start look for any way to experience its magic in real life. That's certainly true for fans of Netflix's hit summer series, Stranger Things. Devotees of the sci-fi show can now escape into the Duffer brothers' creation with a Stranger Things-themed meal at the Lucky Chip restaurant in London.
According to Mashable, the Stranger Things-inspired menu items will be available during the month of October. At Lucky Chip's Dalston and Camden locations, you can order a Demogorgon burger, which has a Gorgonzola-filled patty, pickled onions, and cheddar cheese. Of course, a Stranger Things menu wouldn't be complete without at least one waffle item. The Eggos Waffle burger comes with waffle buns, American cheese, and is topped with peanut butter and jelly. Obviously, it's what Eleven would order.
Eggos Waffle burger— Lucky Chip (@Lucky_Chip) October 5, 2016
Waffle, beef patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, peanut butter and jelly with a hint of chilli pic.twitter.com/TMTgcGBf7M
Teen Vogue reports other items included on this menu include The Monster Dog, Stranger Wings, a Hawkins High Snack Box, The Ryder Vegetarian Burger, and 11 Onion Rings. Grab your gang to try every item while they're available.
