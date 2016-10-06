Zooey Deschanel is one talented woman. Her hit television show New Girl aside, she also sings and plays piano for her band She & Him. Oh, and she plays the ukulele.
However, the star recently told Cosmopolitan that there's one thing she cannot do: Rap. She had to record a verse for the upcoming DreamWorks film Trolls and claims that she wasn't too excited about it.
"They were like, are you ready to rap? I was like, uhhh…" Deschanel says. She was probably nervous, but on the surface she was calm and ready.
Justin Timberlake, of the unshakeable "Can't Stop This Feeling," produced the song and the actress credits her success to his magic touch."It was really scary but Justin was a great coach."
And sure enough, the rap isn't that bad. The verse appears in a remix of "I'm Coming Out." Take a listen below. (The rap begins around the 31-second mark.)
