Zooey Deschanel is one talented woman. Her hit television show New Girl aside, she also sings and plays piano for her band She & Him. Oh, and she plays the ukulele.However, the star recently told Cosmopolitan that there's one thing she cannot do: Rap. She had to record a verse for the upcoming DreamWorks film Trolls and claims that she wasn't too excited about it."They were like, are you ready to rap? I was like, uhhh…" Deschanel says. She was probably nervous, but on the surface she was calm and ready Justin Timberlake, of the unshakeable " Can't Stop This Feeling ," produced the song and the actress credits her success to his magic touch."It was really scary but Justin was a great coach."And sure enough, the rap isn't that bad. The verse appears in a remix of "I'm Coming Out." Take a listen below. (The rap begins around the 31-second mark.)