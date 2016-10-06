Emilia Clarke Blown Away By New Game Of Thrones Season

Emilia Clarke, better known as Daenerys Stormborn, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, was blown away by the new season of Game of Thrones. We mean that quite literally, as the Khaleesi shared quite a blustery Instagram from where they're shooting in Northern Ireland.
One would think that she would know how to hang on during a strong wind, but this one must have got the better of her.
"And then I fell over," she captioned her video. "Or rather a brisk 50mph N.Irish wind caught me unawares....🙄🏋🏼😂#gameofhowtostanduprightinagaleforcewind #atleasttheviewmsdeitallworthiteh? #bitoftailwinddoesnicleyonadragonridethough....🏆😎🐲"
Notable that Clarke is careful not to betray literally anything about what's happening. We can't deduce much from the Northern Ireland location. Thrones shoots everything from Winterfell to the King's Landing coast in the country. We're guessing it's more likely the south, but who knows at this point.
Watch Clarke before she falls over below.
