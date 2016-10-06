The witch pulls Cricket into the past, where he observes what really happened to the Lost Colony. Apparently, it wasn't lost at all. In fact, it thrived. Unfortunately, the price to pay for all this bliss was human sacrifice. And not everyone was on board — especially after The Butcher violently executed little Priscilla with a very large rock.



The Butcher's son, who, if you recall, had led a rebellion against her once before, proposes another one. (Also, can we talk about how bad Wes Bentley's accent is? I mean, really.)



Obviously, The Butcher cannot let that stand. Fueled by Lady Gaga whispering words of revenge, she tricks the colonists with a fake peace offering: a "special fruit." You would think that these people might think twice before accepting strange food from this clearly suspicious woman, but nope, they eat it, and yes, they all die.



As she finishes the townspeople off, The Butcher curses them, binding them to this place forever. Then, she offers herself to the witch, who slits her throat.



"It was a blood sacrifice to the ancient gods," Cricket explains. "An offering so great it consecrated this ground." That's why these spirits go from being "loathsome to lethal" every year.



But it's OKAY, guys. Because after this long-winded narrative, Cricket has a solution: A spell that can put The Butcher and her spirits down for good.



Unfortunately, as Cricket is on his way to retrieve items for said spell, Flora jumps in front of his Uber.



Meanwhile, Matt and Shelby are starting to worry. Cricket still hasn’t shown up. At this point, one wonders if there's something these people aren't telling us. Because really, nothing, not even your life savings wrapped up in a property, is worth this amount of stress. IS IT WORTH YOUR LIFE?



Exhausted, Shelby goes to sleep. (Big mistake.) As happens every other night, Matt hears whispers and for some reason, decides to investigate. He makes it as far as the creepy root cellar when he hears someone call his name.



"Someone was down there," real-life Matt narrates. For a moment I thought maybe it was Elias." Obviously it’s not him. It’s Lady Gaga, who is ready for the lovin' she was promised and has set the mood with candles.



"I tried to resist, but it was impossible," Matt says. Seriously, this guy sounds like A Bro's Guide To Cheating 101.



But this scene provides us with some backstory on the forest witch. She was born in England, centuries ago, and was descended from Druids. Afraid of persecution in her own country, she stowed away on a ship bound for the New World. Unfortunately for her, the soldiers who found her on the other side mistook her for a witch, and sentenced her to burn. But Gaga doesn't roll like that, so she seduced one of them and killed him, enabling her to escape into the wild.