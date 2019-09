Following this short, but tearful encounter, Shelby goes upstairs to shower, only to have the Pig Man jump out at her. Matt tackles him, but it's no good. The creature chases them through the house, until it suddenly falls down — hit over the head by Professor Elias Cunningham , looking far less hirsute that in his homemade videos. The Pig Man rears its head once more, but Cunningham knows what to do. He yells "Croatoan!" and the house goes quiet. Smiling, Cunningham turns to the Millers. “He’ll be back." Great.As Shelby and Matt try to process what has just occurred, Cunningham explains the meaning behind the magic word that makes the spirits go away. "Croatoan," it seems, was a message left at Roanoke so that others would know where to find the Lost Colony. It's a word that contains "power and blood magic." (This all becomes far more clear as the episode progresses.)Cunningham also takes the time to clue in Matt and Shelby on why this house is so dangerous: Pretty much anyone who has lived in it has died. That includes The Chens, a Taiwanese family who bought the house in 1973, only to be viciously killed by The Butcher's mob; a group of hunters from the '50s who turned their rifles on each other and blew their heads off; and yes, even the murderous nurses from Episode 2 . Cunningham was visited by their ghosts while he was in the forest, and they told him how they died. One was literally pulled apart. The other, beheaded.What makes all those deaths significant, though, is that they all occured during the same lunar cycle in October. During a six-day period, the spirits can kill. And SURPRISE, it's that time of the year. The first quarter moon rises that same night, so better high-tail it out of here.At first, Shelby thinks this is a ploy to get the house back — until Matt mentions Priscilla. Cunningham says he knows where to find her, and by the same token, Flora.The three set off into the woods (they never learn), where they run into Lady Gaga. Shelby, who unlike Matt, still has the gift of her memory, runs after her. Obviously, she doesn't reach the woodland witch. She does however, come face to face with three semi-headless hunters. The blood moon cycle has begun.Matt and Cunningham catch up to her, and glimpse Flora frolicking around with the other spirits. Cunningham tries to convince Priscilla to let Flora go, but he's shot and killed by multiple arrows (their provenance is unclear) and Flora is spirited away. (Pardon the pun.)Matt and Shelby make a run for the house, where Cricket is waiting for them. “You two look a fright," he deadpans. "You ready to do things my way now?"Convinced Flora isn't dead, Cricket decides to go looking for answers. When he gets back, he has some: "I met the bitch with the real power."That lovely lady, it turns out, is Lady Gaga, the forest witch. After blinding Cricket and pinning him to the ground, she agrees to show him what Roanoke is all about — in exchange for Matt.