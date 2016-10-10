Dunn often used to say in pitch meetings that she was making this show for women. She was told if she didn’t stop saying that, her show probably wouldn’t get made. “And I said, ‘I don’t care. I’m writing this show for women. Period,’” Dunn says. “All I care about is women.”



Specifically, she's focused on women who don’t often see themselves on TV, which includes Dunn. She proudly says that the best part of pitching this show was not having to wear Spanx to any of the meetings — something that had just become part of the routine. “I would finish my pitch, get in the elevator and just take my Spanx off and put them in my purse," she says. "I swear I’ve done that 30 times, at every network. This was the first time I didn't, and I felt free. It felt awesome.”



Now she wants other women to feel just as awesome — that Spanx-free kind of awesome that lets them know they’re not invisible, that someone on TV really gets them. A recent scene, in which Katie walks past a sidewalk cafe only to knock someone’s coffee cup right off the table with her hips, gave Dunn a taste of the sort of impact her show might have.



“There was a woman who was working on set, and I overheard her say, ‘This scene is the story of my life,’” Dunn says. Incidentally, the scene was actually the story of Dunn's life, inspired by her own struggle to get down those tiny aisles of a plane without knocking someone with her hips. But the scene made her realize that no one was telling this kind of story.



"I want some woman to say, ‘That’s the story of my life’ and know, ‘I still exist, I’m out there,’" Dunn says. "They can be proud of their body and of what they’re doing, and they can see themselves on TV. That's all I really want."



