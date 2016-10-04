Wishing I was back in Thailand with this friendly giant 🐘 Created using pen and nib dipped in black ink. Only tried this technique once 3/4 years ago, so it was a real struggle at first. Once I got past the blobs of ink, spills and dried out pens I actually began to enjoy this medium and experimented with different techniques to create different strokes. Mixed the ink with some water to create a wash as well. More detailed photos to come! #art #artist #artwork #penart #dippen #penandink #elephant #thailand #travel

A photo posted by Nicole Crimi (@nicolecrimiart) on Apr 4, 2016 at 8:25am PDT