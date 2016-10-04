Story from Movies

Here's Where The Actress Who Played Regina George's Sister Is Now

Suzannah Weiss
12 years ago, we saw Nicole Crimi dancing to Kelis' "Milkshake" as Regina George's little sister in Mean Girls. Now, at age 20, Crimi is studying life sciences at McMaster University in Ontario, according to AOL.

Oh, and she's a talented artist. Her Instagram shows off oil paintings, prismacolour pencil drawings, and ink illustrations.
Crimi has also acted in other lesser-known movies and TV shows since Mean Girls, according to her IMDb.

She hasn't forgotten her Mean Girls roots, though. She celebrated October 3, the day Aaron asked Cady what day it was, with this throwback photo.

"On October 3rd he asked me what day it was." "It's October 3rd" Happy #nationalmeangirlsday 💋

A photo posted by nicolecrimi (@nicolecrimi) on

Between school, her art, and her acting, this woman is on top of her game. It's not too surprising, though, given that she was raised by a cool mom.
