12 years ago, we saw Nicole Crimi dancing to Kelis' "Milkshake" as Regina George's little sister in Mean Girls. Now, at age 20, Crimi is studying life sciences at McMaster University in Ontario, according to AOL.
Oh, and she's a talented artist. Her Instagram shows off oil paintings, prismacolour pencil drawings, and ink illustrations.
Wishing I was back in Thailand with this friendly giant 🐘 Created using pen and nib dipped in black ink. Only tried this technique once 3/4 years ago, so it was a real struggle at first. Once I got past the blobs of ink, spills and dried out pens I actually began to enjoy this medium and experimented with different techniques to create different strokes. Mixed the ink with some water to create a wash as well. More detailed photos to come! #art #artist #artwork #penart #dippen #penandink #elephant #thailand #travel
Between school, her art, and her acting, this woman is on top of her game. It's not too surprising, though, given that she was raised by a cool mom.
