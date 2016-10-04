Kinsey French is a special education teacher at Christian Academy's Rock Creek campus in Louisville, Kentucky. French loves her job, and her students, most of whom have Down syndrome, play an important role in her everyday life. That's exactly why she decided to include a few of them in a very significant event: her wedding.
French invited six students from her first special ed class to act as flower girls and ring bearers in her ceremony. She told WLKY, "They were like family to me...I knew I couldn't have a special day without them."
The photos, which were taken by Lang Leichhardt of Lang Thomas Photography, show just how much love French has for her students. Not only did the kids look adorable, but they clearly had a lot of fun. The kids especially enjoyed showing off their moves on the dance floor. Of the day, French said it was really wonderful for her and her now husband, Josh, to have the boys and girls join in on the celebration.
