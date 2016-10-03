Ethan Allen's New Disney Collection Is Playful & Sophisticated

Being an adult is hard. One way to provide yourself an escape back into childhood is by decorating your home with fun, cute — but not quite cutesy — elements. But how do you keep a sophisticated feel while still being playful with your design choices? Ethan Allen has got you covered.
Ethan Allen teamed up with Disney, the makers of all our wildest childhood dreams, and together they're bringing us a brand new collection that's both chic and cheerful. The items you'll see here are good examples of the funky, fresh collaboration; according to the Orlando Sentinel, the full collection will be released on November 8, but a few items have already gone on pre-sale. The Orlando Sentinel also reported that the pre-sale items are only available for purchase by members of D23, the Disney Fan Club. Not a member? Don't worry, you can join for free here, or you can wait until the full collection becomes available to all in November. In the meantime, take a look at some of the playfully elegant items that are available now.
