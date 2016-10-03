Jessica Biel Dares Us To Eat In The Shower — Challenge Accepted

Jessica Biel just proved she is living her best life in one Instagram post. On Friday, Biel posted a photo of what looks like a very nice shower with the water running, along with a plate, fork, and a cup of coffee. It appears that Biel was jump-starting her day with nice, hot shower and a delicious breakfast. Does it get better than that?
Biel's morning routine takes multitasking to a whole new level — her #ShowerEats are simply #LifeGoals. She even told us exactly what this shower meal consisted of: chicken-apple sausage and an espresso. Yum.
The actress ended her post with a challenge for her fans: "Try it. I dare you," she wrote. I think I can speak for all of us who strive to save time in the morning when I say, "Challenge accepted."
