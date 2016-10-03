Steven Avery is back on the market — but still behind bars.
The Making a Murderer subject has called off his engagement to Lynn Hartman, family sources say. Avery only announced his plans to wed the 53-year-old legal secretary last week.
According to posts made on Facebook by Avery's niece and another former fiancée, TV host Dr. Phil might have played a role in the breakup. As Uproxx reports, Avery has allegedly been unable to get in touch with Hartman, who is scheduled to appear on Dr. Phil today and tomorrow. Sources close to Avery say he now feels that Hartman was using their relationship simply for fame and money, citing a $5,000 fee she allegedly received for appearing on the show.
“I have a statement that I need passed around to groups,” Sandra Greenman, who was once engaged to Avery, shared on Facebook. “Steve called me two times tonight and wants everyone to know that Lynn and him are done. She has been in this relationship for money and publicity. His eyes are finally opened!!!
"Lynn received at least $5,000 from Dr. Phil, and he thinks more. She got another $1,000 for doing other shows. She also wanted to be on as many as possible. His words: She is a gold digger. He wants someone to contact Dr. Phil before Monday's show and let him know she was only in the relationship for money. I checked and double-checked with him to make very sure he wanted this put on and he said very much so."
Avery's niece, Carla Chase, confirmed the story.
“I had missed a call from Steven this afternoon but yes I had talked to [Avery’s mother] Dolores and got some updates," Chase shared on Facebook. "I just didn’t wanna say anything 'til Steven called me back. Lynn has actually blocked the prison # from her phone and Steven has not been able to get ahold of her. So please, don’t let her be the victim she’s trying to play, saying ‘she’s been waiting for his call.' She has had my home # blocked for weeks.”
Well.... that's all folks! (Hopefully) Please don't prey on this man's loneliness. It's cruel. #MakingAMurderer pic.twitter.com/noixyJmpEQ— Krystyne (@frandtasstic) October 2, 2016
Both Avery and Hartman are scheduled to be on Dr. Phil today. This could get messy.
