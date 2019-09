In Other Words does not like this sketch. The store has let Portlandia film in it for six seasons, but not this one. Now, they have a sign in their window, Willamette Week reports It reads: "Fuck Portlandia! Transmisogyny – Racism – Gentrification – Queer Antagonism – Devaluation of Feminist Discourse."Store representative Mickey Karnage declined to be interviewed by the paper, providing the following statement."After some consideration and research we've decided to officially tell the Willamette Weekly [sic] to go fuck themselves. Your paper has absolutely zero journalistic professionalism and you are scummy rape apologists. Thanks for the opportunity tho! Have a great night."The store further clarified their position in a lengthy post to their website . In Other Words says that the show doesn't make them money and is harmful to trans people."The Women and Women First segments that are filmed at In Other Words are trans-antagonistic and trans-misogynist and have only become more offensive as the show goes on," the post reads. "‘LOL Fred Armisen in a wig and a dress’ is a deeply shitty joke whose sole punchline throws trans femmes under the bus by holding up their gender presentation for mockery and ridicule."We've reached out to IFC for comment.