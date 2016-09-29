This Teen's Bread Quiz Went So Viral It Broke Her Twitter

Twitter has gone wild after a teen posted a bread-based personality test. The teen, 18-year-old Floridian Kelly Blaus, posted a meme that matched bread types to types of people, the Daily Mail reports. For her part, Blaus claims to be "so croissant it's not even funny." Here's the meme.
I'm so croissant it's not even funny. What are y'all? pic.twitter.com/UDoCgfXEjD— ♡ kb (@kellyblaus) September 26, 2016
Obviously it blew up. It combines three of the internet's favorite things: talking about yourself, categories, and carbohydrates. That's a winning meme formula every day. Her mentions, RIP to them. They died.
LOOK AT THE TIMES. I GET A MENTION EVERY SECOND IM NOT KIDDING pic.twitter.com/uDldAIv4GN— ♡ kb (@kellyblaus) September 26, 2016
So what are you? I'm sourdough, which is hot, loves pools, and a millionaire from blogging. Peace.
