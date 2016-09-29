Ever since Yalonda and Kayla Solseng met back in March 2014, they've been living their own real-life fairy tale. The couple recently told the Huffington Post that when they met, it was love at first sight and fairy tales seemed to be a theme throughout their courtship. On their first date, they connected over their mutual love for the show Once Upon A Time. After nine months together, Yalonda popped the question to Kayla by giving her a homemade book recounting their personal love story. She had written and illustrated it herself.
Seeing as fairy tales had played such a huge role in their relationship, there seemed to be no better way to celebrate their engagement than with a Disney Princess-themed photo shoot. The session took place in June at Romantic Moon Events Center in Glyndon, MN. Kayla dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Yalonda dressed as Cinderella.
In their gorgeous costumes, the women put a romantic, modern-day spin on two classic Disney characters. The couple was photographed by Taylor Snyder of Taylor Snyder Art & Photography and Erin Miller of Sun & Moon Photography.
The life-affirming photos were shared by the LGBT Facebook page Have A Gay Day. Since being shared back in July, the post has been liked over 17,000 times and share by 8,776 times — and we can see why. Take a look for yourself, here.
