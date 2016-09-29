Miley Cyrus Guest-Hosted For Ellen & It Was Perfect

Ellen DeGeneres has hosted her talk show diligently and enthusiastically for over ten years. She rarely takes a sick day, but when she does, she brings in very worthy replacements.
On Wednesday, she tweeted that she was too sick to tape that evening's episode. However, she asked Miley Cyrus to stand in. Of course the singer, and host of The Voice, dropped everything to oblige.
Turns out, she's a pretty perfect alternative.
On Wednesday, she tweeted that she was too sick to tape that evening's episode. However, she asked Miley Cyrus to stand in. Of course the singer, and host of The Voice, dropped everything to oblige.
Turns out, she's a pretty perfect alternative.
The bad news is I’m sick & can’t tape my show today. The good news is @MileyCyrus dropped everything to host for me. Thanks, Miley!— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 28, 2016
Knowing that the audience, both in the studio and home, were expecting to see Ellen on stage, Cyrus made sure to do the host justice. "I’m dressed like her, I smell like her," she explained."Just before I came out here I actually kissed a girl so, uh, thank you."
The "We Can't Stop" singer was filled with zingers, later joking, "I’ll admit I’m a little bit nervous because I’ve never hosted a show with my clothes on before so this is so weird."
Luckily, she also assured us that Ellen is absolutely fine, she just needed the day to recuperate. If there's one thing that will get Ellen back on her feet, it's watching Miley Cyrus's perfect dancing.
The "We Can't Stop" singer was filled with zingers, later joking, "I’ll admit I’m a little bit nervous because I’ve never hosted a show with my clothes on before so this is so weird."
Luckily, she also assured us that Ellen is absolutely fine, she just needed the day to recuperate. If there's one thing that will get Ellen back on her feet, it's watching Miley Cyrus's perfect dancing.
Advertisement